MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up to $913.22

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $913.22, but opened at $951.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $925.00, with a volume of 9,651 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,090.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,191.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

