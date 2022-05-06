Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.96-1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.54. 492,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,375. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

