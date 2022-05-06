MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.60

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MeridianLink stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.