Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 2.8%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.15 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.15 ($0.58). 4,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.61.

Merit Group Company Profile (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, data, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

