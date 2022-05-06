Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 2.8%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.15 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.15 ($0.58). 4,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.59).
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.61.
Merit Group Company Profile (LON:MRIT)
