Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,985. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

