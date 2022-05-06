Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

MRSN opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

