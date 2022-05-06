Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 251,567 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

