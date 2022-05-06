Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.27. 4,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 240,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

