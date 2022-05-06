Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 57,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 85,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.50. 1,661,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,319,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

