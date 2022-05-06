Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.92.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $52.24 on Monday. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.