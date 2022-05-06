Mettalex (MTLX) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $418,534.12 and approximately $176,071.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00226525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00219105 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00477338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,319.82 or 1.98146817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Coin Trading

