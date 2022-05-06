Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.98. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

MTD traded down $31.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,280.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,349.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,459.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

