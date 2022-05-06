Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $14,015,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $68.02. 37,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.