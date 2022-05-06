Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 1359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
