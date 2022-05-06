Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 1359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

