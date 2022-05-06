Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.