Minot Capital LP Has $18.13 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Minot Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,483 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises about 2.9% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,927. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

