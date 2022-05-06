MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $6,824.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.67 or 0.07457139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00268296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.24 or 0.00759542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00611017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00077132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005649 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

