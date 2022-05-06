Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.98.

MI.UN opened at C$18.15 on Thursday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

