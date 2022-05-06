Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%.

MIR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 1,514,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,715. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.