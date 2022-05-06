Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $19.69 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $80.95 million and $19.69 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00243271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00217587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00474356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039712 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,149.51 or 1.97572524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

