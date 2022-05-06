Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $352.70 or 0.00981257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00262013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00214621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00473619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,877.06 or 1.97190260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 23,561 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

