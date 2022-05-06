Mirrored Netflix Hits One Day Volume of $294,195.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $233.96 or 0.00650027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $294,195.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00242339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00216827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00477383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,680.64 or 1.99151957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 25,701 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.