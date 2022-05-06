Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will post $218.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.40 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $234.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $951.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.20 million to $957.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 234,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $877.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

