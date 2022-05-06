Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on the stock.

MAB has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 342.63 ($4.28).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.09. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 334 ($4.17).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

