Mizuho Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $97.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

