MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 1,470,000 Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,000. Sierra Lake Acquisition comprises 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.17% of Sierra Lake Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000.

SIER remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,997. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

