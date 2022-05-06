MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $11.73 Million Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I accounts for approximately 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.23% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth $27,367,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 362,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,171. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

