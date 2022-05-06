MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $4.31 Million in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMGAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000.

NASDAQ VMGAU remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

