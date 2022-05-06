MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $5.89 Million in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,629,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGVC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 190,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

