MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $6.50 Million in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BIOSU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.