MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.41% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.