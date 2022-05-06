MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Holdings in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,309,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHA remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

