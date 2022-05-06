MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 980,000 IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 3.41% of IX Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IXAQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,670. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

IX Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

