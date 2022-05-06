MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 500,000 Shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lessened its stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in CleanTech Acquisition were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,941,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,902,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,420,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,159,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,356,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLAQ remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

