MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $7.51 Million Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKHU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000.

NASDAQ BRKHU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,277. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

