Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $99,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.50. 4,682,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

