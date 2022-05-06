Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 9,900 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $66,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

NYSE CNI traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $116.34. 1,881,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

