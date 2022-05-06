Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $204,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

