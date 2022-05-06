Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $127.37 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,460,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $127,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 6,210,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

