Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $57.45 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $57,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 79,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $255.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

