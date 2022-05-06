Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $61.85 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $61,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $14.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.90. 2,205,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average of $230.84. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.