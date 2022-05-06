Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $74.81 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.43 on Friday, hitting $170.69. 10,338,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.99. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.