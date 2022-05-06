Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 31,600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $139,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 176,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,187,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,060 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,359,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

