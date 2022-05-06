Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.16. 10,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 223,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24.
Modular Medical Company Profile (OTC:MODD)
Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
