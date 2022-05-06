Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.47

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 8669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

