Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

