Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price target on the stock.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 87.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 730,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 340,144 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,659,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 168,534 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

