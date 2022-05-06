Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $20,686,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.62 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.