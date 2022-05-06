Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.34.

NEM opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

