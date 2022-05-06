Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 666.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

